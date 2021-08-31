Oklahoma health leaders shares concerns over latest COVID-19 surge

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some of Oklahoma’s top doctors came together Tuesday to share their worries over the latest COVID-19 cases and hospital surge.

The President of the Oklahoma Hospital Association, Patti Davis said today hospital admissions continue to increase, and as long as we have positive case rates rising, hospitals here in the state are growing more worried there will be nowhere to treat sick patients.

“We very much follow these trend lines and we know that positive cases, when those are on an uptick, there is a lag until hospitalizations start ticking upward as well,” said Davis. “Over the weekend, I know that a number of positive cases grew significantly and so we are anxiously waiting to see what happens there.”

The President of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, Mary Clarke also painted a dire picture with the toll COVID-19 has had on the United States.

According to Clarke, the combined total of American deaths for WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, and Afghanistan – 626,632 to date – is less than the total of COVID-19 deaths in the country – 639,000 to date.

“So in one year – 18 months – we have exceed all attributed deaths from all American-engaged wars for the last, basically, 100 years,” said Clarke.

All experts in attendance at today’s meeting stressed the importance of vaccination and masking up.

At this point, officials believe there are 22,549 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.