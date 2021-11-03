Oklahoma health official: State ready for kids’ COVID-19 vaccines

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma health official says the state is ready to begin vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 against COVID-19 when final vaccine approval comes.

Deputy Health Commissioner Buffy Heater said Tuesday that about 130,000 doses of the children’s vaccine are being shipped to Oklahoma in anticipation of its approval and guidance on administering them.

Heater said she hopes shots can begin by the end of the week.

Also Tuesday, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt said he’s asking the U.S. Defense Department to suspend a requirement that Oklahoma National Guard members receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

