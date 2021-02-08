Oklahoma health officials answer your questions about scheduling 2nd COVID-19 vaccine

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As state health leaders continue to work to vaccinate Oklahomans against COVID-19, officials say there is some confusion regarding the second dose of the vaccine.

So far, the state reports that 383,225 Oklahomans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 110,860 have completed both doses.

Officials say that vaccine appointment coordination is handled by multiple sources, which can create challenges for Oklahomans trying to understand the process of scheduling their second dose.

The Oklahoma State Health Department has also answered the following questions regarding the vaccine:

Do you have to return to the same site you got your first vaccine?

We encourage you to return to the same site where you received your first vaccine, but there is

no requirement that you must return to the same site.

Can you go to any site for your booster (second) dose, or only the sites that identify themselves as booster clinics?

Unless the title of the clinic indicates otherwise, you can go to any clinic for first and second

dose appointments. In order to accommodate and prioritize those seeking second doses, some

clinics have been titled “BOOSTER 2nd DOSE” to make appointments readily available for

those seeking their second dose. Likewise, to assist the public searching for a first dose

appointment, some clinics have been titled “FIRST DOSE ONLY” to make appointments readily

available for those seeking their first dose. It is important that you do not book a first dose

appointment at a clinic that has been titled “BOOSTER 2nd DOSE,” and likewise it is important

that you do not book a second dose appointment at a clinic that has been titled “FIRST DOSE

ONLY.”

If a clinic location has no “first dose” or “booster 2nd dose” specification in the title, then

the clinic location serves BOTH first and second dose appointments. You may schedule freely

at these sites regardless of whether you are seeking a first or second dose.

Do all booster sites have both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines?

Yes, all health department clinic locations are equipped with supplies of both Pfizer and

Moderna vaccine, unless the title of the clinic indicates otherwise. In rare and exceptional cases

when the first dose a patient received cannot be determined (either Pfizer or Moderna vaccine)

or is unavailable, health staff at the location will provide additional information on how to move

forward.

Is there some flexibility in the date you should receive your second vaccine?

Yes, the second dose for Pfizer is encouraged 21 days after the first dose, and the second dose

for Moderna is encouraged 28 days after the first dose. The second dose for both vaccine

manufacturers can be given on or after the required number of days has elapsed. The second

dose does not have to be given on the exact day. However, the second dose cannot be given

before the required number of days has passed.

The CDC has released guidance indicating that the second dose can be administered up to six

weeks (42 days) after the first dose, and still be a valid, effective dose. There is no need to

restart the vaccine series if there is some delay in receiving the second dose.

Why are there so few appointments available?

The number of appointments depends on the availability of the vaccine. Right now, our vaccine

demand is still higher than our vaccine supply. The state and counties receive a weekly supply

of the vaccine that determines the number of appointments that can be booked. With demand being so high, time slots are filling up quickly. We appreciate your patience and encourage Oklahomans to continue to check the portal regularly for available appointments.

What should I expect after the second dose?

The same common side effects associated with the first dose may occur after your second dose

of the COVID-19 vaccine: some pain or swelling on the arm where you got the shot fever, chills,

tiredness or a headache. These side effects are usually minor and are similar to the effects you

might get from other common vaccines, such as your annual flu shot.

In testing for the Pfizer vaccine, side effects were more likely to occur after dose #2 than dose #1. It’s also likely that any side effects you experience may be more intense after your second dose than they were after your first. Again, these symptoms should go away within a few days.

It takes time for your body to build protection after any vaccination. COVID-19 vaccines that

require two shots may not protect you until a week or two after your second shot.

Can I stop following the 3 Ws once I have the vaccine/once other people around me have the vaccine?

Even once you have the vaccine, it is vital that you continue to take precautions to slow the

spread of COVID-19. Everyone should continue to wear a mask, wash their hands and watch

their distance. We know the vaccine is effective at protecting recipients from COVID-19 — but

you may still be able to spread it to others.