Oklahoma health officials offer safety precautions to bar and restaurant owners as they ring in the new year

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Bars and restaurants across Oklahoma are getting ready to bring in the New Year, and this time it will be without Gov. Kevin Stitt’s previously ordered 11 p.m.

After several bar owners challenged the executive order and sued the governor, on Dec. 17, a judge issued a temporary restraining order, allowing bars to stay open past 11 p.m. While some bars and restaurants decided to still close at 11 p.m. on New Years Eve to stay safe, others chose to stay open past 11.

“The 7 to 11 p.m., it was very hard to get people to actually come out that early. And then on the days that we did, by the time they got there it was time to close,” said Akiel Taylor, owner of Saints Ultra Lounge.

Saints Ultra Lounge opened along Bricktown’s East Sheridan just three months ago, but Taylor says they’re struggling to stay afloat.

Just one month after their opening, Stitt announced a new executive order, setting an 11 o’clock curfew for bars and restaurants statewide.

However, a sigh of relief for Taylor this New Year’s Eve as the ABLE Commission announced they won’t enforce the governor’s bar curfew, after a temporary restraining order was filed.

Meaning for Taylor, it’s back to business, and business in a big way.

“People are still trying to reserve tables and find entry just for tonight. So, while it’s overwhelming, it’s still very appreciated because it gives me a chance to actually take care of my staff who have kids, because this is the only thing they rely on,” said Taylor.

But health officials warn 2020’s problems won’t go away at the stroke of midnight.

In fact, they may get worse.

“By mid January, we could see another 700 to 800 people that are hospitalized with COVID-19,” said Dr. Dale Bratlzer, OU’s Chief COVID-19 Officer.

While Bratzler says he understands the challenges bar and restaurant owners face, he encourages them to keep it safe.

“Try to limit the capacity, try to keep people as physically separated as you can. If you’re indoors and you’re close to other people and you’re not wearing a mask, there’s substantial risk of the spread of the virus,” Bratzler said.

Taylor says they’re taking extra precautions like offering hand sanitizer and masks.

He’s also encouraging people to bring in the new year from home, if necessary.

“It’s all about being safe, being cautious of the people next to you. And if you’re sick, stay home. Don’t go out.”

Story by KFOR reporter Brittany Spears