OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This week, all four of the Oklahoma City metro’s major hospital systems have reported their ICUs are full.

From a lack of bed space to people calling 911 to get a COVID-19 test – healthcare workers and first responders are spread thin.

However, they assure Oklahomans they’re ready to help in the event of any winter weather-related emergencies.

“We are worried about what the winter weather will bring into our ERs this week,” said Emily Eriksson, director of nursing at Mercy Hospital. “Will we have ICU beds available for everyone that needs to seek medical care?”

It’s a question that’s top-of-mind for many of our healthcare workers already bearing the weight of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are doing our best to get patients home that can go home so we can make room for others, but I think it’s going to be a challenging week ahead,” Eriksson said.

As hospitals hope for more bed space, the first responders bringing patients in have faced struggles of their own – sometimes waiting hours for a bed to open.

“Bed delays are a big issue,” said Adam Paluka with EMSA. “Our healthcare workers at the hospital are dealing with the same staffing shortages and overworked nurses and doctors that we have.”

Two weeks ago, EMSA was hit hard by the omicron surge – as their own staff reached a peak in cases.

“We’re in better shape than we were in the middle of January,” Paluka said. “But you know, they’re tired.”

EMSA officials warn that the same slippery roads and hills impacting your drive may impact the time it takes to reach your emergency.

While that’s a factor out of human control, there’s one thing they say you can do to help – stop calling 911 for a COVID test.

“As people learn that there are hours-on-end waits at some of these testing facilities, they think oh I’ll just call 911 and see if they can test me,” said Paluka. “We don’t have that capacity. We’re intended to do first response for medical emergencies. We’re not a diagnostic agency.”

OU Health tells KFOR, as the state’s only Level One Trauma Center, they’re always prepared for any patient arriving for emergency or trauma care.