OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – EMSA issued its second Medical Heat Alert of 2022 on Sunday after medics responded to 5 heat-related illness calls – some even coming in well after sunset.

EMSA issues a Medical Heat Alert when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.

Officials say the last heat-related illness call they received Sunday occurred just before 11 p.m., which they say underscored the need to take heat precautions at all hours of the day.

According to the Red Cross, extreme heat is the most dangerous type of severe-weather event in the U.S.

You can take the following steps to protect yourself and your loved ones during this extended heatwave.

EMSA also recommends:

No alcohol or caffeine

Don’t limit your use of air conditioning

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

EMSA’s Heat Alert will remain in effect until the temperatures and/or heat-related call volume decrease significantly.