OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) will open applications on September 1 for the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program’s fifth year of funding since its launch in 2019.

The program will set aside $500,000 for the 2023-24 grant cycle to award grants ranging from $500 to $20,000 to qualified applicants. Grants will be awarded in four categories: collections, exhibits, programs and capacity building.

Eligible candidates may include municipal, county, or tribal governments; not-for-profit historical organizations; and support groups for these entities. All not-for-profit applicants must be registered and in good standing with the Oklahoma Secretary of State

Online applications will be open from September 1 to November 1 at 5 p.m. Applicants who with to receive draft application feedback must submit their applications by October 6. Awards will be announced in late January 2024.

For members of the public who would like to learn more about which organizations and projects are eligible, how to apply and the criteria used to evaluate grant proposals, free online workshops are scheduled on September 1 at 1 p.m. and September 12 at 10 a.m.

To sign up for the online workshops and see the program’s official rules, please visit www.okhistory.org/grants, or contact Nicole Harvey at 405-522-5202 or grants@history.ok.gov.