Oklahoma high school basketball star injured in shooting, expected to survive

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma high school basketball star was injured in a shooting Monday night in North Oklahoma City after a brawl broke out among a large group of people.

Jeremiah Johnson, a sophomore Putnam City North guard, was hit at least twice. Johnson’s mother confirmed on Facebook that “both bullets are out” after he was rushed into emergency surgery. She provided another update later Tuesday afternoon that “doctors have a positive outlook for our son.”

Blood was still on the pavement Tuesday at the abandoned building where the shooting took place. The building is located at Northwest 48th Street and Classen Boulevard, just south of Penn Square Mall.

“There was just more gunshots than I can count,” said a nearby resident named Cadence who heard the shooting. “It’s crazy.”

Jeremiah Johnson

An Oklahoma City Police Department report states that a large group of about 25 people were there, when tensions suddenly escalated.

“It appeared that a large group of people had been in some type of fight or large altercation of some kind,” said Msgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Not long after, there was an explosion of gunfire. Witnesses reported hearing as many as 25 gunshots ring out.

“It would have been a lot of rounds; there were a lot of shell casings out there at the scene,” Knight said.

Johnson was at a nearby hospital soon after.

“He sustained non-life-threatening injuries,” Knight said.

News of the shooting spread quickly. Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal tweeted asking for prayers. Johnson plays for Beal’s AAU basketball team. His dad Jeremy also tweeted.

Johnson is only a sophomore, but the 6’ 2” guard already has offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Illinois and Texas. He is also a top prospect in the 2023 class and is ranked in the top 20 nationally.

Police said there hasn’t been any arrests made and they are not sure what led to the shooting at this time.

“Nothing like this has ever happened around here,” Cadence said. “So, it was kind of like, ‘Whoa.’”

Police said he is expected to survive. After the incident, a game between Putnam City North and Midwest City was canceled.