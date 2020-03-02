Oklahoma high school coach charged with rape

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma high school basketball coach is facing several charges following an accusation of rape.

In January, Shawnee police officers arrested Nathan Holland, a basketball coach at Calvin High School, on complaints of rape and forcible sodomy.

According to court documents, the alleged victim claims she met Holland on the dating app Bumble. She says she agreed to meet him at an IHOP, but their plans changed.

Instead, he told her he booked a room at a nearby hotel. When she arrived, she says Holland forced her to perform sex acts and then raped her.

The victim says she called her parents from the hotel bathroom, and they met her in the lobby and called the police.

Holland told KFOR that the victim was not a minor, adding that her Bumble profile said she was 21-years-old.

“I didn’t rape a minor,” said Holland.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Calvin Public Schools released the following statement:

“The School is aware of alleged actions by a school employee. The employee is on administrative leave until the outcome is known. The safety of students in the district is at the forefront of all actions we may take in this situation.” Calvin Public Schools

Online court documents show that Holland is facing several charges for the alleged crime.

Holland has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree rape by instrumentation, two counts of forcible sodomy, and one count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation.