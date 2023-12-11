OOLOGAH, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma high school marching band has made it to the Top Five in a contest by the rock group Metallica.

Metallica’s For Whom the Band Tolls marching band competition is searching for “the most exciting, unique, and impressive performances of Metallica’s music.“

More than 450 colleges and high schools across the U.S. submitted their renditions for their chance to win thousands of dollars in equipment for their bands.

Professional judges have narrowed the competition down to five finalists for each category, and Oologah-Talala High School has been selected as a Top Five finalist for the small high school division!

Now, the band’s performance will be judged by the members of Metallica themselves.

If Oologah-Talala High School’s Stallion Battalion is chosen as the winner, they will receive $15,000 in new gear.

But they’re not the only Oklahoma marching band to rock out for the competition.

The Pride of Kingfisher High School Marching Band and the Mustang High School Marching Band also submitted performances.

You can vote for all three bands in the Fan Favorite competition through Dec. 31. The Fan Favorite band will receive $10,000 in equipment.