Oklahoma high school seeking businesses for work study program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma high school is looking for businesses who are willing to help students get hands-on experience in the workforce.

Cristo Rey Oklahoma City Catholic High School are asking for businesses to become a partner to help train students through the work study program.

The program offers an opportunity for students to understand the value of hard work while helping stabilize high-turnover positions for businesses, reduce burnout in full-time staff, and bring community engagement into workplaces.

Due to COVID-19, the school is experiencing an extreme shortage of business partners.

“The impact COVID-19 has had on the education industry is striking, but Oklahoma students are some of the ones suffering the most,” Cristo Rey OKC President Chip Carter said. “Our business partners are the reason our students can gain access to the professional and educational opportunities that they otherwise may never receive.

Businesses will pay a fee-for-service contract to employ students and assign them jobs. Students work in a four-person team to fill one full-time equivalent position during business hours for the entire academic year.

Academic schedules are structured so that students work without ever missing class.

Right now, officials say 77 students are without a business partner so they are not receiving the on-the-job training skills.

“We are calling on our Oklahoma City community to support our students — our future workforce — in this time of need,” Carter said. “When businesses choose to partner with our school, they receive top-notch talent at a highly-competitive rate, in addition to the satisfaction of contributing to a student’s brighter future.”

For more information or for businesses interested in becoming a Corporate Work Study Partner, visit CristoReyOKC.org/work-study.

