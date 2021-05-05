Oklahoma high school senior earns Associate’s Degree

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For Kerri Benard, industriousness is the key to academic success.

Kerri is a senior at Varnum High School in Seminole and is about to graduate, but would you believe she has already obtained a college Associate’s Degree?

It’s true. She accomplished this by tackling college courses while still in high school.

KFOR spoke with Kerri on Wednesday and discussed the growing popularity of concurrent courses for motivated students.

Kerri Benard

Concurrent courses are when you take college courses while still in high school. Qualifying students can receive a tuition waiver for up to six credit hours per semester.

Kerri joined us live via Zoom to explain how she earned her Associate’s Degree, and her story may inspire a student in your household.

She will continue her college education at Oklahoma State University.

For more information on concurrent classes, go to the State Department of Education’s website, sde.ok.gov.

