PIEDMONT, Okla. (KFOR) – A Piedmont High School student has become the second high school athlete in the Sooner State to sign an NIL deal.

According to Piedmont News, Piedmont High School softball star Taybor Moss announced that she is being sponsored by Moore Bats.

She also becomes the first high school athlete with Native American heritage to sign an NIL deal.

Moss is one of Oklahoma’s top softball prospects in the Class of 2025.