STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Stillwater police say a high school student was taken into custody after a school bus was stolen from the parking lot.

Stillwater High School called police after the bus was taken from the parking lot and seen driving north away from the property.

An officer located the bus a few minutes later driving on Lakeview Road.

A traffic stop was initiated and a Stillwater High School student was taken into custody without incident.

The bus was returned to the school.