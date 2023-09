OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A pursuit involving the Oklahoma Highway Patrol ended in a crash Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City.

According to officials, troopers began chasing a stolen vehicle in Yukon and eventually ran the car off of the road near Overholser Drive and NW 36th St. in OKC around 1:30 a.m.

It is unknown if anyone was hurt during the chase or if any arrests have been made.

No more information is available at this time.