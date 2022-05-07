ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are carrying out a manhunt in Ada for a suspect who is possibly armed.

Troopers are searching for a man who fled authorities and ran into a tree line, according to Trooper Eric Foster, an OHP spokesman.

A specific location for the wooded area he ran into has not yet been provided.

Authorities did not pursue the suspect into the woods. Instead, a tactical team is en route to proceed with the operation, according to Foster.

Foster said the suspect is possibly armed.

Information has not yet been provided on the alleged crime the suspect was originally suspected of committing.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.