OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials say a truck driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI Friday afternoon after his semi turned over on I-44.

Authorities were called to the scene on eastbound I-44 at the SW 59th St. exit around 3 p.m. Friday.

I-44 eastbound at the SW 59th street exit is shut down while we clean up a crash involving a single semi. The driver departed the roadway and the semi tipped on its side, spilling its contents of fresh produce. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI. pic.twitter.com/LsuI0Pkyx9 — OK Highway Patrol/DPS (@OHPDPS) December 17, 2021

I-44 eastbound at SW 59th is still closed at this time while authorities clean up the spilled produce and truck debris.