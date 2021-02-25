Oklahoma Highway Patrol identifies allegedly armed suspect shot, killed during standoff in Vici

The scene of a deadly standoff in Vici.

VICI, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials identified the suspect who was shot and killed during a standoff in Vici on Wednesday.

Thirty-nine-year-old Michael Richard Stambaugh, who was wanted on a Canadian County felony warrant for suspicion of sexual abuse of a child, was fatally shot during the standoff, according to a Highway Patrol news release.

Highway Patrol provided KFOR a copy of the arrest warrant.

The Highway Patrol’s Tactical Team went to Vici Wednesday to assist the U.S. Marshal’s Office. Stambaugh allegedly ran from marshals after they tried to serve the warrant on him.

Stambaugh allegedly barricaded himself inside a house at around 2:45 p.m.

Officials spent hours negotiating with the suspect.

“The suspect exited the house around 5:15 p.m. with a firearm. Members of the OHP tactical team fired their weapons. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene,” the news release states.

No member of law enforcement was injured.

No further details were released.

The troopers involved in the shooting have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.