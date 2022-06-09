PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials identified the man who died in a fiery crash in Pushmataha County on Saturday.

The victim was identified Thursday as 19-year-old Ethan G. Broome of Talihina.

Broome was involved in a crash that occurred at 2:44 a.m. Saturday on Oklahoma 43, three miles north and two-and-a-half miles west of Clayton, Okla., according to OHP officials.

He was driving a 1997 Honda Civic east on Oklahoma 43. The vehicle overcorrected, crossed the center line, went off the right side of the road, rolled two and a quarter times and struck an electric pole, OHP officials said.

The electric pole landed on the Honda and sparked a fire inside the vehicle, officials said.

Crews freed the Broome’s pinned body from the vehicle.

Driving at a “speed greater than reasonable and proper” was listed as the cause of the crash.

The weather was clear at the time of the crash.