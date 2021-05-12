Oklahoma Highway Patrol identify the man killed in 6-car wreck that also resulted in several injuries

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials have released the name of the person who died in a six-vehicle collision in Del City on Tuesday that also resulted in several people being injured.

Ricky Scott, 33, was driving a 2012 Acura at high speeds, heading east on Northeast 10th Street in Del City on Tuesday, when at approximately 2 p.m. he went left of center at NE 10th and Sooner Road and struck a 2014 Chevy Camaro. The impact caused the Camaro to hit a 2011 Chevy Silverado. The Acrua went into a broadslide, striking a 2011 Ford Explorer, a 2009 Cadillac CTS and a 2008 Hyundai Accent, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

The Acura was split in half during the crash and Scott was ejected. He died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the news release.

Photo goes with story

The 26-year-old female driver of the Camaro is in fair condition at INTEGRIS Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City with head and neck injuries. Three passengers from that vehicle, including a 43-year-old female, 13-year-old male and a two-year-old male, were treated and released from INTEGRIS, according to the news release.

The 58-year-old male driver of the Silverado was treated and released from Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.

The 37-year-old male driver of the Explorer was treated and released from the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Two passengers, including a 66-year-old male and a 29-year-old female, are in fair condition with head, neck and arm injuries at OU Medical Center. A two-year-old male passenger was treated and released from OU Medical Center, according to the news release.

The driver of the Cadillac and the driver of the Hyundai were not injured. Those vehicles did not have passengers.

“Excessive speeds” was the cause of the collision, according to the news release.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report