Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigating deadly metro crash

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that claimed the life of one person.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday near I-40 and the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

According to OHP, a male driver took the eastbound exit, but did not make the turn. Instead, he continued straight, hitting a highway sign at about 70 miles per hour.

He was pronounced dead due to his injuries.

OHP says they are investigating what caused him to miss the turn.

The male’s name has not yet been released.

