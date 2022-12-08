UPDATE: Officials say Brelee Humphrey has been found.

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a Norman 12-year-old girl with autism.

Officials say Brelee Humphrey was last seen near 307 Overton Dr. in Norman, wearing a white t-shirt and jeans, carrying a black Adidas backpack.

According to authorities, Brelee has high functioning autism, but with diminished mental capacity.

If you see her or have any information on her whereabouts, call 9-1-1 immediately.