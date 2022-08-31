OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol is teaming up with other law enforcement agencies to combat intoxicated travel on the road and on the water this Labor Day Weekend.

OHP and other law enforcement officials ask community members to celebrate responsibly this weekend, noting that several crashes – many alcohol and drug related – occur on Labor Day Weekend.

There were 479 crashes throughout the state during the 2021 Labor Day holiday, with 11 of the crashes fatal, causing the deaths of 12 people

Of the 479 crashes, 53 were alcohol and/or drug related, which amounts to over 10 percent of those crashes involving a potentially impaired driver. At least two of the fatal crashes were alcohol/drug related.

OHP’s Lake Patrol will be on the lookout for individuals operating boats while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a recurring issue, officials said.

Officials will provide further details on upcoming ENDUI efforts on Friday.