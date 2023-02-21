WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) teamed up with local authorities in Weatherford to practice using the RAVE panic button app in emergency situations.

According to OHP, the training was conducted on Monday, February 20, to prepare the Weatherford Police Department, Weatherford Fire Department, Southwest Oklahoma State University Police Department and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for an active shooter situation at Weatherford High School.

OHP works with Weatherford authorities on RAVE panic button training. Image courtesy OHP.

The training consisted of local authorities using the RAVE panic button app to alert one another in an active shooter situation and record respond times in order to improve in case of a real emergency.

OHP says they are actively working with partners in our communities to make sure local authorities are prepared during an active shooter situation. OHP added that exercises like this helps responders recognize areas of improvement so the situation can be diffused as quickly as possible.

“We are happy to report that there were law enforcement officers at the school within minutes of the RAVE panic button app being activated,” OHP said on Facebook.