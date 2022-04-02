UPDATE (2:50 p.m.): The Turner Turnpike shooting suspect was shot and killed by authorities, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol official confirmed.

UPDATE: The active shooting suspect is in custody, according to an OHP official.

Turner Turnpike remains closed both ways between mile marker 140 and 141.

The scene of an active shooter situation on Turner Turnpike.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City area law enforcement have a suspect barricaded after he allegedly fired at police and led authorities in a chase.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and Oklahoma City Police Department officers chased the suspect on Turner Turnpike Saturday afternoon.

An OHP official said the turnpike was shut down during the chase.

The official confirmed the suspect fired shots at law enforcement personnel, and said troopers and officers have the suspect barricaded with patrol vehicles on Turner Turnpike, near Hiwassee Road and mile marker 140.

A KFOR crew at the scene heard several shots fired from the area where law enforcement have the suspect barricaded.

Both eastbound and westbound directions of Turner Turnpike are closed between mile marker 140 and 141.

“Eastbound traffic is being diverted at I-35 and westbound traffic is being diverted at the Kickapoo Turnpike,” OHP officials said.

No further details are currently available.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.