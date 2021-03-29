Oklahoma Highway Patrol rescues Texas child abducted by sex offender non-custodial parent at metro gas station

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Troopers stopped an abduction in its tracks at an OnCue in Edmond Monday evening.

Officials say the US Marshall’s Task Force put out an alert for a non-custodial parental abduction out of North Texas.

Oklahoma Troopers were able to track down the suspect vehicle to the OnCue at I-35 and 15th in Edmond.

The child was found unharmed and the suspect, a registered sex offender wanted out of South Dakota, was taken to Logan County.

Federal charges will be pending from the abduction in Texas.

