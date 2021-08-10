Oklahoma Highway Patrol taking applications for Trooper Academy, out-of-state troopers allowed to apply

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is currently accepting applications for its 68th Trooper Academy.

Applications are being accepted through Sept. 10, 2021. The academy starts Marc 23, 2022, and will last eight weeks. Graduation will be May 18, 2022.

The academy is open to troopers and highway patrol members from other states for the first time, a decision that came about after OHP officials had conversations with out-of-state troopers interested in moving to Oklahoma, according to a Highway Patrol news release.

“As the Commissioner of Public Safety, I have a responsibility to make every effort to bring good quality members into the ranks of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol,” said DPS Commissioner John Scully. “DPS is excited about offering Trooper positions to Troopers who have already proven themselves in other states.”

“The current climate necessitates creativity in recruiting,” said OHP Chief Colonel Brent Sugg. “Oklahoma is a great place to work in law enforcement because we enjoy the support of the communities we serve. If law enforcement in other parts of the country are thinking about moving here, we hope they’ll consider the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.”

Individuals who apply must be a current trooper off probation with a minimum of one year as a commissioned/certified State Trooper or Highway Patrol member.

“All other qualifications for age, education and physical fitness must be met per Oklahoma Statute,” the news release states.

Academy graduates will undergo field training for eight weeks after the academy. Salaries are measured by years of service as a State Trooper or Highway Patrolman.

Visit jointheohp.com for more information or to apply for the academy.