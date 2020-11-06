Oklahoma Highway Patrol to conduct special operation emphasizing “Move Over” law

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol will work to ensure motorists abide by the “Move Over” law as part of National Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week from November 9-15.

The “Move Over” law (State Statute 47:11-314.) requires motorists driving on a four or more lane highway to move over for an emergency vehicle with activated red/blue lights, a wrecker/tow truck with activated emergency lights or any vehicle with flashing/hazard lights activated, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

The law also states that motorists who are driving on a two lane road and are not able to move over, must slow down and proceed with caution around the flashing vehicle on the side of the road.

“Failure to move over or slow down can result in being cited and fined,” the news release states.

Troopers will use Awareness Week to educate drivers during traffic stops and explain the “Move Over” law and how important it is for the safety of law enforcement officers, emergency responders and motorist assists near the roadway, according to the news release.

“Thirty-six (36) first responders were struck and killed in 2019 in the United States,” the news release states.

Troopers will be on the lookout for drivers who fail to yield, slow down or move over for emergency vehicles on the shoulder with emergency lights activated, the news release states.

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and Oklahoma Department of Transportation will put out message boards during Awareness Week to remind drivers to slow down and move over for stationary emergency vehicles.

