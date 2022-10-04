OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Right now, dozens of Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers are in training – so they can teach you how to handle an active shooting event.

They’re being instructed on the “Run, Hide, Fight” method so they can pass it on to schools, churches and businesses.

In the wake of mass shootings across the country, educators from Louisiana State University’s NCBRT/Academy of Counter-Terrorist Education have traveled to different states, equipping law enforcement and the public on what they need to know to survive before first responders get there.

“The Calvary’s coming, but you’re your own help – and in some places, that may be just a matter of one or 2 minutes,” said Mark Holley, an instructor from LSU. “In some of the rural areas, it could be up to 20 minutes that you’re there by yourself.”

‘Run. Hide. Fight.’ outlines the steps experts say you should take in the midst of an active threat – starting with running to safety if you can.

“If that’s not an option, then, you know, we’ll encourage you to find a hiding place, but be prepared to fight if that’s what happens,” Holley said. “Now, we’re not teaching fighting techniques. We’re just trying to turn that switch on in their head that say, I’m going to give you that survival mindset.”

This week – 80 OHP troopers are undergoing this training so they can take this knowledge and train the public.

“We were getting requests from business owners, from teachers in schools, from people at churches saying, that’s great, that you’re teaching law enforcement how to respond to these active shooter so that we’re all responding the same way,” said Trooper Eric Foster with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. “But what about us? What are we supposed to do when an active shooter situation happens?”

“We’re trying to form a partnership between law enforcement and the civilians out there on how to survive one of these events when they do unfold,” Holley said.

If you’d like to get this type of training in your local school, church or business, reach out to a local Trooper after this week’s training or you can email mike.fite@dps.ok.gov.