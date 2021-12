OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper was hit on Wednesday morning.

Around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, officials say an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper was driving on Broadway Extension, near Hefner Rd. when another driver crashed into the patrol car.

OHP says the driver and the trooper were both taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Investigators believe the driver was intoxicated, and will be arrested once they are released from the hospital.