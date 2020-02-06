Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper in hospital after being hit by vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the trooper who was hit by an SUV on I-40 Wednesday night while responding to an accident.

“That’s probably the number one fear is being struck by another vehicle,” said Capt. Paul Timmons, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Trooper David Cravens is currently recovering in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle.

Cravens was working a separate accident on I-40 near Sooner Rd. when a car came out of nowhere.

“As the vehicle came across the bridge, it ultimately lost control,” Timmons said.

An SUV slid into a truck parked on the shoulder. That parked truck then slammed into Cravens.

Cravens thankfully survived.

“Trooper’s doing well,” Timmons said. “He sustained a head injury. It’s probably the most severe, and some other minor injuries.”

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was not the only agency that had an emergency crew struck by a vehicle on Wednesday.

Slick roads caused a car to hit an Oklahoma City fire truck while responding to an accident. In that case, no one was hurt.

While meteorologists highly discourage driving in these conditions, first responders, like Cravens, have no choice.

“We stress the importance of paying attention and not being distracted by passengers in the vehicle, electronic devices, things like that,” Timmons said.

OHP said Cravens has been with them since 2008 and typically drives a motorcycle. However, he was driving a patrol unit on Wednesday due to the weather conditions.

“We’re just hoping for a speedy recovery and that he’s able to come back to work,” Timmons said.

OHP said there were two people inside the vehicle that lost control. They were not hurt.

Doctors are evaluating Trooper Cravens day by day. It’s unknown when he will return to work.