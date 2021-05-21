Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper involved in accident along I-40

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper was involved in an accident along a busy interstate on Friday morning.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to an accident along I-40 and Sara Rd.

Initial reports indicate that an SUV rear-ended an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper along I-40.

The trooper reportedly suffered some injuries in the crash, but the extent of those injuries is unknown.

Traffic in the area is moving extremely slow, so drivers may need to find an alternate route.

For a live look at the traffic map, click here.

Officials say I-40 eastbound, just west of Sara Rd. is closed due to the crash.

Right now, traffic is being diverted to the left shoulder of the road.