Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper rescues 2 dogs on Turner Turnpike in Lincoln County area, hopes to locate owner

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers hope to locate the owner of two dogs rescued on Turner Turnpike in Lincoln County on Saturday.

Trooper Matthew Krupczyk rescued the two dogs on Turner Turnpike, near mile marker 174.5 eastbound, at around 9:15 a.m., according to a notice OHP officials posted on social media.

The dogs are described as a yellow lab and a chocolate lab wearing orange collars without tags. They were either abandoned or escaped.

“They were quickly enrolled in our CFT (Canine Field Training Program) and assisted Trooper Krupczyk with his trip into Oklahoma City. Both dogs are currently in our Central Region Communications Center,” officials said.

OHP officials notified the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office about the dogs in case their owner contacts the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials ask community members to help.

“If you know who these dogs belong to or would be willing to keep them until an owner comes forward, please call 405-425-2323,” officials said.