BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper pulled over after seeing a little kitten on the highway.

According to OHP, Trooper Joe Jefferson saw the kitten on the inside lanes of US 70, east of Broken Bow.

OHP Trooper Joe Jefferson saves kitten on highway. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

When Trooper Jefferson got to her, she was slightly dehydrated but doing okay. He then gave her over to the Hochatown Rescue Center.