OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is warning drivers about excessive speeds after catching two different people going over 100 mph on three separate occasions.

According to an OHP Facebook post, one driver was recorded on radar speeding at 113 mph.

Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP officials also say a motorcyclist was caught speeding by two separate troopers in one day.

One trooper recorded him driving at 114 mph and the other caught him at 126!

Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Now, OHP is reminding you to slow down and obey the speed limits.