MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Severe storms dropped several inches of rainfall in eastern Oklahoma, which has now led to highways being closed.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says there are several highways that are being impacted by high water.

The following highways are impacted:

CHEROKEE COUNTY

SH-80 west of Hulbert is closed.

MUSKOGEE COUNTY

US-69 at US-62/Okmulgee St. in Muskogee

US-62B at US-62/Shawnee Bypass in Muskogee

SH-165 at York St. in Muskogee

SH-10 at the railroad underpass in Fort Gibson

SH-10 at Maynard Bayou

OKFUSKEE COUNTY

SH-48 is closed just south of I-40 at the N. Canadian River near Bearden.

OKMULGEE COUNTY

All unnecessary travel this morning is strongly discouraged across Okmulgee County due to flooding. The following are closed:

SH-56 about 4 miles west of Okmulgee near Dripping Springs Lake

US-75A/SH-16 at the railroad underpass east of Beggs

US-75A at the railroad underpass north of Beggs

US-62 about 2 miles east of Morris

PITTSBURG COUNTY

SH-31 is closed between the US-270 Jct. west to Haywood Rd.

Officials stress that you should not drive around barricades if the roadway is closed.

Also, if you see high water, turn around and find an alternate route.