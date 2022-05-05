MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Severe storms dropped several inches of rainfall in eastern Oklahoma, which has now led to highways being closed.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says there are several highways that are being impacted by high water.
The following highways are impacted:
CHEROKEE COUNTY
- SH-80 west of Hulbert is closed.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY
- US-69 at US-62/Okmulgee St. in Muskogee
- US-62B at US-62/Shawnee Bypass in Muskogee
- SH-165 at York St. in Muskogee
- SH-10 at the railroad underpass in Fort Gibson
- SH-10 at Maynard Bayou
OKFUSKEE COUNTY
- SH-48 is closed just south of I-40 at the N. Canadian River near Bearden.
OKMULGEE COUNTY
All unnecessary travel this morning is strongly discouraged across Okmulgee County due to flooding. The following are closed:
- SH-56 about 4 miles west of Okmulgee near Dripping Springs Lake
- US-75A/SH-16 at the railroad underpass east of Beggs
- US-75A at the railroad underpass north of Beggs
- US-62 about 2 miles east of Morris
PITTSBURG COUNTY
- SH-31 is closed between the US-270 Jct. west to Haywood Rd.
Officials stress that you should not drive around barricades if the roadway is closed.
Also, if you see high water, turn around and find an alternate route.