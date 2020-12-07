Oklahoma Historical Society changing names of 2 historic homes to honor women

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Historical Society says it is changing the names of two historic homes to recognize the significant contributions of women to the Sooner State.

The Oklahoma Historical Society’s Board of Directors recently voted to change the names of the homes.

The Fred Drummond Home in Hominy will now be known as the Fred and Addie Drummond Home. The Henry Overholser Mansion in Oklahoma City will now be known as the Henry and Anna Overholser Mansion.

“The OHS is proud to celebrate the centennial year of women’s suffrage by taking these women out of the shadows of history,” said Kathy Dickson, director of Museums and Historic Sites for the Oklahoma Historical Society. “Although the changes are long overdue, adding Addie and Anna’s names to the official name of these sites reminds visitors that both women and men built communities and were central figures in the creating what we now know as Oklahoma.”

Fred Drummond married Addie Gentner in 1890. In 1904, the couple formed the Hominy Trading Company and expanded into ranching, banking, and real estate.

Henry Overholser married Anna Ione Murphy within six months of arriving in Oklahoma City. He soon built six business buildings and was elected present of the board of trade. The couple was very active in local social circle, and Anna made their home a center of society in early Oklahoma City.

The Fred and Addie Drummond Home is located at 305 N. Price Ave. in Hominy. The Henry and Anna Overholser Mansion is located at 405 NW 15th St. in Oklahoma City.

