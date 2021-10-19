Oklahoma Historical Society hosting book sale

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you love historic books, you will not want to miss a fundraiser for the Oklahoma Historical Society.

The Oklahoma Historical Society’s John and Eleanor Kirkpatrick Research Center will host a book sale on Wednesday, Oct. 27 through Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Oklahoma History Center.

The sale is open from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Organizers say guests will be able to shop for books on a variety of topics, featuring many rare and out-of-print titles.

Visitors can shop for reproductions of historic posters, maps, photographs, microfilm, and collectibles. The Research Center also will be offering several framed items for 50 percent off the regular retail price.

Proceeds from the sale will support the Research Center’s efforts to collect items of historical significance, provide programming for researchers, and offer resources online.