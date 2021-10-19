Oklahoma Historical Society hosting book sale

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Oklahoma History Center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you love historic books, you will not want to miss a fundraiser for the Oklahoma Historical Society.

The Oklahoma Historical Society’s John and Eleanor Kirkpatrick Research Center will host a book sale on Wednesday, Oct. 27 through Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Oklahoma History Center.

The sale is open from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Organizers say guests will be able to shop for books on a variety of topics, featuring many rare and out-of-print titles.

Visitors can shop for reproductions of historic posters, maps, photographs, microfilm, and collectibles. The Research Center also will be offering several framed items for 50 percent off the regular retail price.

Proceeds from the sale will support the Research Center’s efforts to collect items of historical significance, provide programming for researchers, and offer resources online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter