Oklahoma Historical Society makes change to highlight black history in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Historical Society says it is making changes in order to help Oklahomans learn more about black history in the Sooner State.

“Drawing attention to the legacy of racism is not enough to make permanent change,” said Dr. Bob Blackburn, executive director of the OHS. “If we are to find a path forward, all of us must understand the complex story of the Black community in Oklahoma. This landing page on our website opens windows to encourage that conversation using collections we have developed over the past 40 years.”

The Oklahoma Historical Society has released a new landing page on its website that offers numerous opportunities to learn about the black experience in Oklahoma.

Visitors can explore historic black newspapers, watch film footage, search online collections and listen to podcasts. The site includes biographies of civil rights leaders Clara Luper, Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher, Melvin Porter, and Roscoe Dunjee.

Other historic topics include the Tulsa Race Massacre, the Civil Rights Movement, early Oklahoma, and All-Black towns.

In the early 19th century, members of several Native American tribes brought enslaved people with them on their forced removal to present-day Oklahoma. After the Civil War, these freedmen received tribal allotments. Other formerly enslaved people saw Oklahoma as a possible “paradise,” and some hoped for an All-Black territory or state.

After statehood, the first bill proposed by the Oklahoma Legislature was Senate Bill One, which initiated Oklahoma’s Jim Crow era and subjected Oklahomans to racial segregation and the black community to oppression.

In the mid-20th century, Oklahoma was a leader in the Civil Rights Movement. Clara Luper led the charge to integrate Oklahoma City’s eating establishments through peaceful sit-ins two years before the famous protests in Greensboro, North Carolina.