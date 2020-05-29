Oklahoma Historical Society Research Center reopening next month

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans who are curious about history will soon be able to get back to their research.

The Oklahoma Historical Society Research Center will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 2.

Due to COVID-19, the center has implemented additional safety measures to protect patrons and staff members.

In addition to keeping a distance away from others, all research materials that are utilized by the public will be subject to a 72-hour quarantine after use.

Also, staff members will wear masks or face shields, and patrons are strongly encouraged to wear masks. If a patron wants to have one-on-one assistance, they must wear a mask.

The center will be limited to 20 patrons, and research time will be limited to two hours if there is a line.