OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Local bookworms and collectors are invited to the Oklahoma Historical Society’s annual book sale.

According to OHS, the sale will have thousands of rare and out-of-print books, magazines, comics and vinyl records. Visitors are welcome to shop for collectibles, puzzles and Oklahoma playing cards as well as reproductions of historic posters, maps, photographs and more.

For those who are family history researchers, there will be a variety of genealogical publications available for purchase. The Research Center will also be offering multiple framed items for half off the regular retail price.

OHS says the book sale is a way to raise money for the John and Eleanor Kirkpatrick Research Center and support the its efforts to collect items of historical significance, offer programming for researchers and schools, and providing online resources.

The annual book sale is being held Wednesday, October 18, through Saturday, October 21, at the Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City. The sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

To learn more, visit okhistory.org.