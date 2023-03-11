OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Prizes are being offered to Oklahomans during the month of March during the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) travel contest.

According to OHS, the contest is open to whoever visits the most sites by March 31 and tags OHS on social media will win a prize pack.

Participants can also visit OHS Museum or any Historic Site to receive entries in the contest. All participants must be sure to add the hashtag “#exploreohs” on social media posts.

Prizes include the choice of naming a baby bison at Pawnee Bill Ranch, or riding a historic keelboat at Fort Gibson.

Historical sites in the state include:

For a full list of all the historical sites to see in Oklahoma, click here.