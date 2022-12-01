OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Christmas trees are on display at the Oklahoma History Center to remember victims of violent crimes in Oklahoma.

The trees were put up by the Oklahoma Crime Victims Compensation Program to honor victims of violent crimes.

According to officials, the 2022 Tree of Honor and Remembrance Ceremony is planned for Saturday, December 3, at 1 p.m. at the Oklahoma History Center. The ceremony will be followed by a reception.

Ceremonies like this have been taking place since 1995 for those who have lost loved ones to violent crimes. The project was originally just one tree and victims and survivors were asked to bring an ornament to place on the tree.

The Tree of Honor and Remembrance display now includes 13 trees and more than 1,400 ornaments. Oklahoma Crime Victims Compensation Program employees collect, photograph, and catalog the ornaments.

For more information, visit the OHC’s website.