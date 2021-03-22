Oklahoma History Center honoring Vietnam veterans during ceremony

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma History Center is planning a ceremony to honor those who served during the Vietnam War.

The center will host the ceremony on Monday, March 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Speakers at the event will include Gov. Kevin Stitt, Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, retired Maj. Gen. Rita Aragon, retired Brig. Gen. Pete Costilow, retired Capt. Bob Ford and Michael Do, representing the Vietnamese American community.

During the event, the Oklahoma History Center will open its latest outdoor exhibit, ‘Tip of the Spear.’ The exhibit is centered on a Huey helicopter, one of the most recognizable icons of the Vietnam War.

The ceremony will take place on the campus of the OHC, located at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City.