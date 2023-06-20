OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma History Center is inviting families to learn more about the history of sports in Oklahoma.

According to OHC, “Sports Night” is planned for Thursday, June 29, from 4-6 p.m. Attendees can enjoy activities, crafts and games while learning about Oklahoma’s sports history.

Officials say the five galleries at OHC are open until 5 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to explore the exhibit spaces.

OHC’s Sports Night is free, but registration is required.

For more information or to register, visit okhistory.org.