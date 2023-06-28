OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma History Center is inviting middle and high school teachers to its National History Day Boot Camp.

According to OHC, the workshop shows teachers how to include project-based learning and critical thinking skills in their classrooms through the flexible curriculum of the National History Day program for grades 6-12. The program also meets Oklahoma standards for social studies and other subjects.

Officials say the boot camp is planned for Thursday, July 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Musser Learning Lab on the first floor of the Oklahoma History Center.

Registration for the event is $10 for OHC members and $15 for nonmembers. The deadline to register is Friday, July 14.

For more information or to register, visit ok.history.org/historycenter.