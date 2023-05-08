OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Active duty US military personnel and their families will now be able to visit another Oklahoma museum for free.

The Oklahoma History Center has joined the Blue Star Museums initiative, which provides free admission to active duty US military personnel and their families for the summer.

The program will begin May 20 and end Sept. 4.

“We thank the 2023 Blue Star Museums who invite military personnel and their families to experience the many wonders they have to offer, whether it’s a glimpse into the past, an encounter with awe-inspiring art or a moment of discovery,” said Maria Rosario Jackson, Ph.D., chair of the National Endowment for the Arts. “The Oklahoma History Center is helping to enrich the lives of military families and build meaningful connections between our nation’s military and their local community.”

A full list of museums can be found here.