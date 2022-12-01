OKLAHOMA CITY — An hour-long documentary that shares a first-hand perspective of the Dust Bowl era will be shown at the Oklahoma History Center (OHC) on Saturday, December 3, starting at 1 p.m.

“Dust to Eat” (2021) takes the viewer through the drought and ensuing dust storms from the perspective of Caroline Henderson. Henderson and her husband stayed behind in the Oklahoma panhandle to save the family farm. She said recurring droughts, dust storms and similar disasters left her, in her words, with nothing but “dust to eat.” The narrative of the documentary is drawn directly from Henderson’s book titled “Letters from the Dust Bowl” which was edited by historian Dr. Alvin O. Turner.

The film explores the lasting impact of one of the worst natural disasters in our nation’s history. Henderson’s account of the Dust Bowl era comes to life with detailed excerpts from her writings which included articles for national magazines and letters sent to family and friends.



The documentary, followed by a discussion, will be shown in the Chesapeake Event Center and Gallery on the first floor of the OHC. The cost of the film screening is included with admission to the OHC.



The film was produced by Turner and Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) Board of Directors President Dr. Deena Fisher.