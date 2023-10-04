OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans who enjoy the folklife will not want to miss out on the 2023 Folklife Festival set to be held inside the Oklahoma History Center on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Event details are as follows:

October 21, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public.

According to the Oklahoma History Center, this festival is designed to engage visitors with opportunities to experience other cultures and traditions where visitors participate in the activities, not just observe.

The community-wide event will celebrate and recognize what the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress has called “the everyday and intimate creativity that all of us share and pass on to the next generation.” The “creativity” mentioned will come in the form of dancing, singing, crafts, food and more.

Attendees can expect a variety of food vendors, musical performers and educational resources will be present to offer their time and talents. There will also be several craft opportunities for attendees of all ages.

The Oklahoma History Center is located at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Dr. in Oklahoma City. It is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Please call 405-522-0765 or visit www.okhistory.org/historycenter for admission costs and group rates.