OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma History Center is hosting a workshop for those looking to sharpen their crafting skills.

According to OHC, a cross-stitch class is planned for Saturday, September 9, from 1-4 p.m. The workshop will teach attendees the process of cross-stitching and offer participants the opportunity to create their own cross-stitch bookmark to take home.

Officials say the workshop is $20 for OHC members and $25 for non members. Registration is required and the deadline is Saturday, Sept. 2. All materials needed for the workshop will be provided, as well as light refreshments.

The Oklahoma History Center is located at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Dr. in Oklahoma City. For more information, visit store.okhistory.org.